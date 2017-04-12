Car rental company scratches its own cars

A car rental company that targeted inexperienced or female drivers for scam was caught by the police.
According to the Suwon Seobu Police, Wednesday, this company allegedly scratched its own cars to blackmail unsuspecting customers.
|(Yonhap)
The police arrested the two representatives of the company and indicted its four employees without detention for blackmail and extortion.
During the time the company was in service between May 2016 and March 2017, the six suspects extorted nearly 100 million won ($87,800) from roughly 220 customers as car repair costs.
The suspects reportedly intimidated the victims by showing tattoos or threatening to sue them.
The police is going through the now-defunct company’s account book and CCTV footages to see if there were more victims.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)