Amid tension, security creeps up election agenda

While the economy and welfare remain atop the agenda, all five major contenders are striving to flaunt their credentials to be a strong commander-in-chief, lambasting North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and warning against any unilateral US military action.
|Presidential candidates and National Assembly officials head to a conference on amending the Constitution at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. From left are Justice Party candidate Rep. Sim Sang-jeung, Democratic Party of Korea candidate Moon Jae-in, People’s Party candidate Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, National Assembly Speaker Rep. Chung Sye-kyun and Rep. Lee Ju-young, the chief of the special committee on amending the Constitution. (Yonhap)
The winner of the May 9 vote will face grave challenges: the Kim Jong-un regime’s nuclear brinkmanship, a volatile leader in Washington, China’s unbridled economic retaliation over Seoul’s plan to host a US missile shield and festering historical and territorial spats with Japan, among others.
A distinct feature of the ongoing campaigns is that ideological strife has so far been playing a minimal role, compared with past elections where it often held sway amid rampant pro-North brandings and attempts to foster a “security state.”
Though their recipes differ, all the candidates are calling for more robust security, and just like previous elections, criticizing each other’s views.
The top five have yet to unveil their official campaign platforms on foreign and security policy, but laid out their positions on some of the most pressing issues at hand, such as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system, a reintroduction of US tactical nuclear weapons, a restart of an inter-Korean industrial park and the settlement of the wartime sex slavery issue with Japan.
THAAD
Debate over THAAD has been gaining fresh momentum especially since last week’s summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping from which the two leaders failed to provide a concrete plan to restrain North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.
Shortly after the meeting, Beijing’s chief nuclear negotiator Wu Dawei came to Seoul to meet his counterpart and the top five presidential candidates or their advisers. While he displayed China’s opposition to THAAD, the politicians relayed stern criticism over its economic retaliation.
|(Yonhap)
Of the five, Ahn Cheol-soo of the center-left People’s Party, Yoo Seong-min of the conservative Bareun Party and Hong Joon-pyo of the far-right Liberty Korea Party support the ongoing deployment of the THAAD battery here.
Opposition front-runner Moon Jae-in of the progressive Democratic Party of Korea has retained a reserved stance. He said the issue is the “No. 1 priority” for the next government to tackle in an interview with The Korea Herald on Monday, and he may “press ahead with the deployment if the North continues to commit nuclear provocations and beef up its capability” in a separate interview the same day with the Chosun Ilbo daily.
The far-left Justice Party’s flag-bearer Sim Sang-jeung is opposed to the plan, saying last week that if elected she would order a “comprehensive re-examination” of the system’s efficacy and send it to the National Assembly for ratification.
On Wednesday, the conservatives, which have often benefited from flare-ups in military tension in past elections, launched an offensive against Moon and Ahn, who share the lead in opinion polls.
Hong accused the two candidates of having done an about-face on THAAD, questioning their presidential qualifications. “How would the people live at ease believing in those who only aim at votes and change their words on a grand national matter as if you turn your hand over?” he wrote on his Facebook page.
Liberty Korea Party interim chair Chung Woo-taik called the views of Moon and Ahn “dangerous and unstable,” and “going back and forth and ambiguous,” respectively.
The Bareun Party also blasted the two contenders for changing their positions toward THAAD support. Ji Sang-wuk, Yoo campaign’s spokesperson, issued a statement saying Ahn and his party’s platform are at odds on THAAD and a security pledge could not be shifted according to the election climate.
Tactical nuclear weapons
Hong went even further, calling for US tactical weapons to be brought back to South Korea to achieve a “nuclear balance.”
“We must transform our North Korea policy into an offensive defense policy based on the dominance of military strength,” he said via his Facebook account.
While acknowledging its positive effect in deterring Pyongyang, Yoo has neither openly pushed for the plan nor brushed it off.
“If we have tactical nuclear weapons, we can equip them with our missiles and use them for offensive purposes. It could definitely deter North Korea,” he said during an interview with The Korea Herald early last month.
But the three progressive candidates have rejected that view. Moon has said it would only undermine the international demand for the North to give up nuclear weapons, and Ahn said it would constitute Seoul’s own abandonment of the denuclearization principles.
By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com) and Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)