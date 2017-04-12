Amid tension, security creeps up election agenda

Presidential candidates and National Assembly officials head to a conference on amending the Constitution at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. From left are Justice Party candidate Rep. Sim Sang-jeung, Democratic Party of Korea candidate Moon Jae-in, People’s Party candidate Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, National Assembly Speaker Rep. Chung Sye-kyun and Rep. Lee Ju-young, the chief of the special committee on amending the Constitution. (Yonhap)