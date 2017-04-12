Pro-Park lawmaker announces bid as ‘Saenuri’ candidate

Rep. Cho Won-jin, a close aide to impeached President Park Geun-hye (Yonhap)

Rep. Cho Won-jin, a close aide to impeached President Park Geun-hye, announced himself as a candidate of the Saenuri Party, a new conservative minority group which takes its name from the former body of the current Liberty Korea Party.“I shall reform the country based upon true conservative values, punish those who led (Park‘s) impeachment and seek Park’s release (from her current custody),” said the pro-Park lawmaker in a press briefing on Wednesday.He thus claimed to be the only valid conservative participant in the presidential race, referring to the Liberty Korea Party and its splinter Bareun Party as “unauthentic conservative” and “betrayer” groups respectively.“Candidates Hong Joon-pyo and Yoo Seong-min stand no chance against me. It is Moon Jae-in, who impeached President Park, who is my one and true rival,” Cho said, vowing to complete the race without resignation or candidate unification.(tellme@heraldcorp.com)