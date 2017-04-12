Park probe nears end, indictment likely on Monday

“Today’s interrogation of former President Park is likely the last,” a prosecution official told reporters Wednesday. “Indictment is likely around (April) 17th,” he added.
|Former President Park Geun-hye's attorney Yoo Young-ha (Yonhap)
On Wednesday, Park underwent the fifth interrogation session since her arrest on March 31, just 21 days after she was removed from office by the Constitutional Court.
It took place at the detention facility, south of Seoul, where she is being held over charges of bribery, abuse of power and the leakage of government secrets to her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil.
A key focus of the high-profile investigation has been the allegation that Park colluded with Choi to extort donations from local business groups, including the nation’s largest Samsung Group, to Choi-controlled foundations. The investigators suspect the money to be bribes offered in exchange for favors.
Park has fired more than two-thirds of her lawyers earlier this week and is said to be recruiting new ones to prepare for a trial.
The probe team is also looking into whether to indict Park’s other former confidante Woo Byung-woo, before closing up the Park Geun-hye scandal.
Woo, 50, a former presidential secretary under suspicion of helping irregularities committed by Park and Choi, avoided detention on Wednesday as the court dismissed it, saying the evidence was not enough to issue a warrant, a move seen as a major blow to the prosecution.
If indicted, Park will become the first former president here to stand on trial since the imprisonment of two corrupted former military strongmen in the mid-1990s.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)