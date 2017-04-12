Ahn to resign from parliament this weekend

Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential runner of the People‘s Party, is to resign from his current lawmaker status upon registering himself for the May 9 presidential election on Saturday, his aides confirmed Wednesday.



“It is the posture of a responsible politician to give up on one’s parliamentary seat when registering as a presidential candidate,” Ahn said earlier in the day in an interview with local daily Hankook Ilbo.





Centrist presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo (Yonhap)

His camp officials later confirmed Ahn‘s plan to step out of the legislature and devote himself to the forthcoming big race.Ahn’s decision was taken as a reflection of his uncompromising aspiration for presidency as well as an effort to mark himself from his rivals.Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea retained his lawmakership back in the 2012 presidential election. Also Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party recently came under fire for holding on to his South Gyeongsang Gov. status up to the last minute, foiling the possibility of a by-election.