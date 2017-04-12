Posco secures world’s first-ever liquid ferromanganese technology

Production will take place at Posco’s steel plate factory in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province.
|(Posco)
The latest technology was put together by Posco’s research center, Posco Gwangyang Steelworks and the company’s materials development unit Posco M-tech.
Since 2013, Posco has invested a total of 55 billion won ($48.1 million) in the latest technology to produce high manganese steel, the company said.
The use of PosLM, the steelmaker’s self-developed facility that stores liquid ferromanganese, was key to the completion of the technology, the company highlighted.
Ferromanganese refers to ferroalloy that contains a high quantity of manganese.
PosLM has halved the time required for high manganese steel production, while boosting production efficiency for steel slab by 10 percent, the company said.
Posco plans to use the high manganese steel to make cold-rolled steel for liquefied natural gas tanks and more.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heralcorp.com)