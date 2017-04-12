Hyundai to unveil Genesis SUV at NY Motor Show

The new Genesis concept sport utility vehicle is said to be making its worldwide debut for members of the press Wednesday prior to the auto show’s official opening Friday at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. It is also said that Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun is planning to attend the upcoming auto show for the new release.
The company had previously announced plans to complete the Genesis series with a six-model lineup that includes three sedans, two SUVs or crossovers and a coupe. Industry insiders anticipate the new Genesis SUV will be launched in the Korean market sometime in 2019.
|Hyundai Motor releases the first teaser image of the Kona compact SUV. (Hyundai Motor Company)
Aside from the new Genesis SUV, Hyundai is also expected to shed new light on its upcoming compact sport utility vehicle Kona, which the company said would go on sale this summer.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com