Kookmin Bank to compile feedback on expat banking

Published : 2017-04-12 17:00
Updated : 2017-04-12 17:00

Kookmin Bank launched a group to help the company gather feedback from its expat customers Wednesday.

The group is made up of 12 expats, non-Korean online community users and bloggers. It is expected to compile feedback from the foreign customers of Kookmin Bank for a year. An event to celebrate its launch took place at the main branch of Kookmin Bank in Myeong-dong, Seoul, Wednesday. 

The move comes in line with the launch of an in-house department for international customers by teaming up with the Seoul Metropolitan Government in June 2016, when the number of expats in Korea topped 2 million. The department has expanded services for expats, such as installment savings accounts and credit cards offering discounts at department stores and discount stores.

This is the first time a Korean banking institution is seeking to improve customer service for expats by receiving feedback directly from foreigners, according to the bank. 

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)

