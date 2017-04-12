Kookmin Bank to compile feedback on expat banking

The group is made up of 12 expats, non-Korean online community users and bloggers. It is expected to compile feedback from the foreign customers of Kookmin Bank for a year. An event to celebrate its launch took place at the main branch of Kookmin Bank in Myeong-dong, Seoul, Wednesday.
|(Herald DB)
This is the first time a Korean banking institution is seeking to improve customer service for expats by receiving feedback directly from foreigners, according to the bank.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)