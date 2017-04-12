Chief of pro-Park group grilled over violent rally

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

Celltrion aims to commercialize biosimilar drug in Japan

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-12 14:36
Updated : 2017-04-12 17:07

Celltrion, a South Korean pharmaceutical company developing biosimilars, submitted a request to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for the sales approval of Herzuma, the company spokesperson said Wednesday. 

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Herzuma, also known as CT-P6, references the blockbuster breast cancer drug Herceptin by Genentech and is used for treatment of metastatic breast cancer and early stage breast cancer.

Partnering with Japanese pharma firm Nippon Kayaku, Celltrion is aiming to introduce Herzuma to the Japanese drug market in 2018. The market size of the original drug in Japan is estimated to be around 450 billion won ($393 million).

Celltrion has been commercializing Remsima, the company’s biosimilar drug for rheumatoid arthritis, through Nippon Kayaku since November 2014. Nippon Kayaku currently has marketing rights to both Remsima and Herzuma in Japan. 

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]