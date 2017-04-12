Retail firms race to provide AI services

South Korean retail firms are competing to provide online platforms using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Virtual Reality (VR) technologies to customers, industry sources said Wednesday.



11st, a leading e-commerce site run by SK Planet Co., introduced "Baro" late last month, an online messaging tool in which a customer can ask the chatting robot questions to find the right item. Its chatbot, created using the deep-learning technology, responds to the enquiry and gives recommendations.



"Baro has been well-received as it assists customers with making choices and their purchase. We're planning to upgrade its functions to a more sophisticated level using the deep-learning skills," said Lee Hyun-ah, chief of Conventional Commerce at SK Planet.Top retail conglomerate Lotte Group is preparing to roll out a smart shopping system after it clinched a partnership with IBM early this year. Lotte has launched a 3-D fitting service at its main branch in central Seoul, with which a customer can "artificially" put on clothes and compare them before making a choice.Hyundai Department Store plans to boost its VR recommendation service by 2019, which will basically be a 3-D version of the entire department store embodied on the mobile world.Shinsegae has been offering its mobile-based AR platform "S Mind." A customer is given a variety of choices and recommendations based on the demographics collected and analyzed by its Big Data system.Kayak, a local online site for flight and hotel bookings, runs Kayakbot, a similar messenger platform offered via Facebook to offer guide services from search and planning to itineraries.Industry watchers, however, noted that there is a need to refine the platforms further to minimize glitches as some customers still find the systems uncomfortable and time-consuming due to miscommunication. (Yonhap)