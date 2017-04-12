[Monitor] Korea slow to embrace new web tech

South Korea remains behind in embracing the new web framework HTML5, despite its rapid adoption overseas, the Korea Internet Security Agency said.HTML5 is the latest standard of web programming language developed by the World Wide Web Consortium.By analyzing browsers used by internet users on whether these properly support services made from HTML5, the level of preparedness reached 54.1 percent.KISA said the older versions of Internet Explorer widely used by Koreans tend not to follow HTML5 standards. Among desktop users, 96.99 percent used Microsoft Windows for their operating system, while 85.86 percent used Internet Explorer for their browser.