(Urgent) Xi urges peaceful resolution of NK threat in call with Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged peaceful resolution of tensions on the Korean Peninsula in his call with US President Donal Trump, Beijing's state media reported Wednesday.



In his talk with Trump, Xi said China "advocates resolving the issue through peaceful means," the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.



The phone talks came amid mounting military tensions on the peninsula as the US is taking a hardline stance against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.



Trump and Xi held summit talks in the US last week, but reportedly failed to produce any agreements to take a joint stance toward the NK issue.



In his Twitter message, Trump vowed to handle North Korea on its own if Beijing is unwilling to help.



(khnews@heraldcorp.com)



