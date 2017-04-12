Kim So-hyang cast in US production of ‘Sister Act’

Kim So-hyang (EA&C)

Musical actress Kim So-hyang has been cast in the US production of the hit Broadway musical “Sister Act,” her agency said Wednesday.According to EA&C, Kim will play a supporting role in the Asian tour of the musical that will kick off in May. It highlighted that this marks the first time a Korean actress has been cast in the American production of the musical.Kim, 36, said she has been looking to participate in an American production and that “Sister Act” is a huge opportunity for her.“I wanted to try a role that is not confined to the limits of any specific race,” she said.She will play the part of Sister Mary Robert, a quiet and timid nun who becomes inspired by the main character Delores and eventually breaks out of her shell.The show is a musical adaptation of the hit 1992 comedy film of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg. The plot revolves around a singer Delores who unintentionally witnesses a murder and takes refuge in a convent.The interaction between the somewhat-vulgar Delores and nuns makes up most of the show’s -- and the film’s -- famed comedy.The Asian tour of the show will start in Singapore, where it will be staged from May 9-28.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)