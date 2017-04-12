Kim Chong-in to renounce presidential bid

Kim Chong-in, former interim chief of the Democratic Party of Korea, on Wednesday announced that he would not run in the May 9 presidential election.



“As of today, I shall stop my efforts as a presidential candidate to establish a comprehensive government and to overcome the nation‘s crisis,” Kim said through a statement.





Kim Chong-in, former interim chief of the Democratic Party of Korea (Yonhap)

The 78-year-old economist had announced his bid last Wednesday, amid burgeoning speculations that he would partner with other independent centrist figures. The plausible list included former Prime Minister Chung Un-chan and former media group chief Hong Seok-hyun.Though he refrained from commenting in detail, Kim alluded at his support for Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party.“It is fortunate that the polls seem to be properly reflecting the public sentiment,“ he said, referring to Ahn’s recent rise and his consequent two-way rivalry with Moon Jae-in.Kim has frequently been letting out his strong disapproval against front-runner Moon and what he saw as a power monopoly of Moon‘s clique.