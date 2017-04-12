Johnnie Walker Black releases 200 mL bottle

Leading Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker said Wednesday that it had released a new 200-milliliter bottle for its Black Label line.
The release follows the brand’s offering a small-bottle version of its Johnnie Walker Red line last October. The light package design aims to appeal to consumers who drink alone at home, according to the company.
|Models pose with the new 200-milliliter bottles of Johnnie Walker Black. (Diageo Korea)
The bottle comes with lemon syrup and a recipe for the Johnnie Lemon cocktail. The packaging is designed so that it can be given as a gift between younger consumers.
“Diageo Korea has worked to promote a new drinking culture that makes whisky more accessible to Korean consumers in various ways,” said Diageo Korea CEO Cho Kil-soo.
The new bottle will be sold at convenience stores and discount markets nationwide staring Wednesday. It is priced at around 16,000 won ($14).
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)