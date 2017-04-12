Johnnie Walker Black releases 200 mL bottle

Chief of pro-Park group grilled over violent rally

Published : 2017-04-12 13:05
Updated : 2017-04-12 17:32

Leading Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker said Wednesday that it had released a new 200-milliliter bottle for its Black Label line.

The release follows the brand’s offering a small-bottle version of its Johnnie Walker Red line last October. The light package design aims to appeal to consumers who drink alone at home, according to the company.

Models pose with the new 200-milliliter bottles of Johnnie Walker Black. (Diageo Korea)

The bottle comes with lemon syrup and a recipe for the Johnnie Lemon cocktail. The packaging is designed so that it can be given as a gift between younger consumers.

“Diageo Korea has worked to promote a new drinking culture that makes whisky more accessible to Korean consumers in various ways,” said Diageo Korea CEO Cho Kil-soo.

The new bottle will be sold at convenience stores and discount markets nationwide staring Wednesday. It is priced at around 16,000 won ($14). 

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

