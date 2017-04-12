Johnnie Walker Black releases 200 mL bottle

Leading Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker said Wednesday that it had released a new 200-milliliter bottle for its Black Label line.



The release follows the brand’s offering a small-bottle version of its Johnnie Walker Red line last October. The light package design aims to appeal to consumers who drink alone at home, according to the company.



Models pose with the new 200-milliliter bottles of Johnnie Walker Black. (Diageo Korea)