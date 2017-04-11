Record number of overseas voters register for election

A number of expat South Koreans visit the South Korean consulate in Los Angeles on March 30, 2017 (US time), the last day of voter registration for overseas South Koreans in South Korea's upcoming presidential election. (Yonhap)

The number of overseas voters who have registered to participate in South Korea’s May 9 presidential election has reached a record high, the nation’s election commission said Tuesday.According to the National Election Commission, a total of 294,633 South Korean nationals residing overseas, either temporarily or permanently, have signed up to vote.The figure, up by 32.5 percent from the previous 2012 presidential election, represents 14.9 percent of the around 1.97 million staying outside the country, the commission said in a press release.Among them, the United States has the most number at 68,244, followed by China at 43,912 and Japan at 38,009, the commission said.Between April 25 and 30, the registered overseas voters can cast their ballots in their 116 respective host countries at a total of 204 polling places from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.The votes will be shipped to Korea and be counted after the main election ends at 8 p.m. on May 9.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)