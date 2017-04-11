Woman accused of dumping dog in garbage bag

(Care)

A woman in her 20s was accused of dumping a living dog in a garbage bag, local police said on Tuesday.Bucheon Wonmi Police said it forwarded the case of a 27-year-old female to the public prosecutor‘s office for violating animal protection law. She is accused of having dumped a live spitz dog in a garbage bag in Simgok-dong, Bucheon, on March 1.The woman said in a police investigation that she has been suffering from depression.According to animal protection group Care, a citizen found the dog after hearing it groaning inside the garbage bag.When found, the dog had blood on its fur and a dirty toilet pad between its legs. It had difficulty breathing and could not stand.The dog, diagnosed with serious fractures to its ribs and legs, went through an urgent surgery and is reportedly in a stable condition.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)