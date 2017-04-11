Library celebrates Yoon Dong-ju’s 100th anniversary

(Herald DB)

Namsan Library in Seoul plans to hold cultural events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of poet Yoon Dong-ju’s birth.Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said Tuesday that book concerts, exhibitions and lectures will be placed in the library until the end of May.The library plans to hold a book event titled “Meet Dongju” on Saturday. Professor Kim Eung-kyo of Sookmyung Women’s University will recite Yoon’s poems. Music will be played along with the performance.Kim will also give a lecture on April 20 and 27. As well as Yoon’s poems, the professor will talk about Baek Seok, a North Korean poet who was admired by Yoon.Namsan Gallery, located inside the library, exhibits calligraphies of Yoon’s poetry from Tuesday to Sunday. Visitors can join the calligraphy event on Saturday in the lobby.Yoon is regarded as one of the most beloved poets in Korea. A low-budget film “Dongju,” which depicts the poet’s life, drew 1.1 million people in 2016. The movie will be played in the “Munhwanuri” space in the library on Wednesday.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)