KAL Hotel Network names new dual directors

The two directors will replace former representative director Kim Jae-ho, who resigned at the end of last year.
|David Pacey (left) and Cho Hyun-min (Hanjin Group)
KAL Hotel Network, which runs the Grand Hyatt Incheon, Jeju KAL Hotel and Seogwipo KAL Hotel, is a subsidiary of Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Hanjin Group, which also runs Korean Air.
Cho, the second daughter of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, is concurrently president of Hanjin KAL subsidiaries Hanjin Travel and Jeongseok Enterprise. She is also senior vice president of Korean Air and executive vice president of Jin Air.
American David Pacey has worked at the Hyatt hotel chain since 1981. He served as general manager of the Grand Hyatt Incheon from 2002 to 2007.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)