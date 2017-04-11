Badminton star Lee Yong-dae welcomes daughter

(Lee's Instagram)

Korean badminton player Lee Yong-dae became a father Monday.Lee shared the moment with fans via his Instagram account. “Han-bang’s mom went through difficulties during the delivery, but she made it. I appreciate my wife and all who celebrated the news,” Lee said in the caption. Han-bang is the baby’s nickname.Lee’s wife, Byun Soo-mi, also posted a picture of her daughter on her Instagram account, writing, “I delivered a beautiful princess through natural birth.”The athlete and Korean actress confirmed their relationship in 2012. They tied the knot in February 2017 and revealed news about Byun’s pregnancy.The Olympic champion retired from the national team last year. In 2017, He joined Yonex, whose team is managed by coach Ha Tae-kwon, who had coached Lee at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, where Lee won a mixed doubles gold medal.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)