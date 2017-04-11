Golden Blue scoops up awards at Monde Selection

The Monde Selection is an annual quality evaluation event that takes place in Brussels, Belgium. For the spirits and liquor selection, a jury of 100 spirits specialists evaluates products over five months and doles out quality awards to outstanding products.
This year, the Golden Blue Diamond and Golden Blue Sappirus were awarded the Gold Quality Award for the third consecutive year, winning the International High Quality Trophy.
|Golden Blue products submitted to 2017 Monde Selection (Golden Blue)
Golden Blue’s new white whiskey Phantom the White and its 35 percent alcohol whiskey Phantom the Original were also both given Gold Quality Awards this year.
Golden Blue’s premium 20-year Golden Blue Summit whiskey was awarded the Grand Gold Quality Award for a second consecutive year. By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)