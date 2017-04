Lotte names former Constitutional Court justice as compliance chief

Min Hyeong-ki, the head of Lotte Group’s compliance committee (Lotte Group)

Lotte Group said Tuesday that it has named former Constitutional Court Justice Min Hyeong-ki to head its newly created compliance committee.Min graduated from Seoul National University’s College of Law and began his career as a judge in 1976. He served as a justice of the Korean Constitutional Court from 2006 to 2012.Min’s appointment completes the reorganization of Lotte Group in accordance with Chairman Shin Dong-bin’s announcement last year. The compliance committee will provide legal counsel for Lotte and its affiliates, verify the legal compliance status of the company and run a compliance system for legal risk management.By Won Ho-jung ( hjwon@heraldcorp.com