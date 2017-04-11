Lotte names former Constitutional Court justice as compliance chief

|Min Hyeong-ki, the head of Lotte Group’s compliance committee (Lotte Group)
Min graduated from Seoul National University’s College of Law and began his career as a judge in 1976. He served as a justice of the Korean Constitutional Court from 2006 to 2012.
Min’s appointment completes the reorganization of Lotte Group in accordance with Chairman Shin Dong-bin’s announcement last year. The compliance committee will provide legal counsel for Lotte and its affiliates, verify the legal compliance status of the company and run a compliance system for legal risk management.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)