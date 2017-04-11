Trump says US ready to solve NK 'problem' without China

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

Lotte names former Constitutional Court justice as compliance chief

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-11 15:16
Updated : 2017-04-11 17:07

Lotte Group said Tuesday that it has named former Constitutional Court Justice Min Hyeong-ki to head its newly created compliance committee.
Min Hyeong-ki, the head of Lotte Group’s compliance committee (Lotte Group)

Min graduated from Seoul National University’s College of Law and began his career as a judge in 1976. He served as a justice of the Korean Constitutional Court from 2006 to 2012.

Min’s appointment completes the reorganization of Lotte Group in accordance with Chairman Shin Dong-bin’s announcement last year. The compliance committee will provide legal counsel for Lotte and its affiliates, verify the legal compliance status of the company and run a compliance system for legal risk management. 

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]