Lee Ki-hong explains decision to star in Korean film

Lee Ki-hong on the set of “Special Citizen” (Showbox)

Korean-American actor Lee Ki-hong said the opportunity to act alongside Choi Min-sik was one of his key reasons for joining the cast of upcoming political thriller “Special Citizen.”“The fact that I could act in the same scene with him was one of the biggest reasons I wanted to participate (in the film),” he said Tuesday. “I also wanted to learn from many of Korea’s veteran actors.”Lee, who starred in the Hollywood sci-fi film “The Maze Runner” in 2014, is set to make his first Korean film appearance in “Special Citizen,” which hits local theaters April 26.The film traces the story of an intense presidential race and stars Choi and Kwak Do-won.Lee plays Steve, the son of a Harvard graduate and lawyer, played by actress Ra Mi-ran, who harbors ambitions of becoming a politician in Korea. Lee’s character is a dutiful son striving to boost the image of his mother.