Lee Ki-hong explains decision to star in Korean film

Published : 2017-04-11 17:25
Updated : 2017-04-11 17:25

Korean-American actor Lee Ki-hong said the opportunity to act alongside Choi Min-sik was one of his key reasons for joining the cast of upcoming political thriller “Special Citizen.”

“The fact that I could act in the same scene with him was one of the biggest reasons I wanted to participate (in the film),” he said Tuesday. “I also wanted to learn from many of Korea’s veteran actors.”

Lee, who starred in the Hollywood sci-fi film “The Maze Runner” in 2014, is set to make his first Korean film appearance in “Special Citizen,” which hits local theaters April 26.

Lee Ki-hong on the set of “Special Citizen” (Showbox)

The film traces the story of an intense presidential race and stars Choi and Kwak Do-won.

Lee plays Steve, the son of a Harvard graduate and lawyer, played by actress Ra Mi-ran, who harbors ambitions of becoming a politician in Korea. Lee’s character is a dutiful son striving to boost the image of his mother.

