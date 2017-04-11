‘SMTown Live’ concert will be back in Seoul

S.M. Entertainment artists perform at the “SMTown Live Tour V in Japan” held at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, in 2016. (S.M. Entertainment)

S.M. Entertainment artists will reunite at the 2017 SMTown concert tour titled “SMTown Live,” according to the agency Tuesday.“The upcoming concert will gather the artists on the big stage again in Korea since the fourth tour, which was held in 2014 in the country,” an S.M. Entertainment representative said.The 2014 “SMTown Live World Tour IV in Seoul” featured a total of 75 top artists, including BoA, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation and EXO. The official lineup for this year has not been revealed yet.“SMTown Live” is a collaborative concert tour that features singers from S.M. Entertainment. It was launched in Seoul in 2008 before heading to New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Tokyo and Beijing.The “SMTown Live Tour V in Japan” was held in Osaka from July 16-17 and in Tokyo from Aug. 13-14, with 90,000 fans attending.The fifth tour, “SMTown Live,” which starts in Seoul, is set to be held on July 8 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)