Korean military dismisses rumors of war crisis

The deployment route of a US aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula (Yonhap)

South Korea's military called Tuesday for the accurate evaluation of the security conditions on the peninsula in response to rumors of a looming war crisis.Public concern has grown here about the possibility of an armed conflict in April amid the spread of related rumors on social networking sites and "jjirashi," which are leaflets of unconfirmed private information.The Ministry of National Defense cautioned the people against being "misled" by such groundless information.Speaking at a press briefing, the ministry's spokesman Moon Sang-gyun described it as an "overblown assessment."Moon said earlier that South Korea's troops maintain readiness to counter North Korean provocations in close partnership with the United States.Public anxiety about a possible war in Korea has been fueled by the Donald Trump administration's recent air strike against Syria amid the North's continued saber-rattling.The international community is concerned that the North will soon press ahead with another nuclear test and a long-range missile launch. (Yonhap)