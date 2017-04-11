Korean shares down in late morning trade

South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning following losses from carmakers and mobile carriers.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 9.46 points, or 0.44 percent, to fall to 2,123.86 as of 11:20 a.m.



Carmakers continued to lose ground, with Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors losing 1.71 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Top auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis slid 1.8 percent.



Mobile carriers also lost ground, with SK Telecom sliding 3.76 percent and KT decreasing 2.79 percent. LG Uplus moved down 5.1 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,145.50 won against the US dollar, down 3.30 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)