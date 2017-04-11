Former Wonder Girl Ha:tfelt joins Amoeba Culture

Ha:tfelt (Amoeba Culture)

Park Ye-eun, former member of Wonder Girls also known by her stage name “Ha:tfelt,” has inked a management deal with Amoeba Culture, the agency said Tuesday.“As of April 7, 2017, Ye-eun has become the newest member of the Amoeba Culture family as solo artist Ha:tfelt,” the agency said in a press release. “She has shown a lot of potential both with her career as a member of the Wonder Girls and as a solo artist. We will try our best to make sure that she can show off her wide spectrum of musical talent to the public.”According to Amoeba Culture, she is the first solo female artist to sign with the company in its 11-year history. The record label has several leading Korean hip-hop artists including Dynamic Duo, Primary and Crush.Park, 27, debuted in 2007 as a member of the now-defunct Wonder Girls. The group had several mega-hits during its run, arguably becoming the biggest name in K-pop at one point with songs like “Tell me,” “So Hot” and “Nobody.”Park launched her solo career in 2014 with the EP “Me?” released in 2014 by her then-agency JYP Entertainment.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)