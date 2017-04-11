Former Wonder Girl Ha:tfelt joins Amoeba Culture

“As of April 7, 2017, Ye-eun has become the newest member of the Amoeba Culture family as solo artist Ha:tfelt,” the agency said in a press release. “She has shown a lot of potential both with her career as a member of the Wonder Girls and as a solo artist. We will try our best to make sure that she can show off her wide spectrum of musical talent to the public.”
|Ha:tfelt (Amoeba Culture)
According to Amoeba Culture, she is the first solo female artist to sign with the company in its 11-year history. The record label has several leading Korean hip-hop artists including Dynamic Duo, Primary and Crush.
Park, 27, debuted in 2007 as a member of the now-defunct Wonder Girls. The group had several mega-hits during its run, arguably becoming the biggest name in K-pop at one point with songs like “Tell me,” “So Hot” and “Nobody.”
Park launched her solo career in 2014 with the EP “Me?” released in 2014 by her then-agency JYP Entertainment.
By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)