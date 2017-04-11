Quartet EXID seeks to grow despite Solji’s absence

EXID performs during a press event on Monday at Blue Square Samsung Card Hall in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

An eclipse is usually associated with an image of darkness and shadow, and such was the case for EXID with its main vocalist Solji missing from the launch of its latest EP “Eclipse.”The remaining four members, however, said the temporary shake-up is only a prelude to better things to come.“The title symbolizes our changes as an artist and our commitment to ‘rise again’ as a full five-member team after Solji’s return, as does the full moon after a lunar eclipse,” LE said during a media event held at Blue Square Samsung Card Hall in central Seoul on Monday.With the absence of Solji, who was benched due to unspecified health reasons, more focus is put on the remaining members.“I’m particularly impressed by Hyelin. Solji is a great singer, but Hyelin sings just as well. It must have been quite a burden for her, but she overcame it so well,” LE said.EXID’s five-track EP, its first record since its studio album “L.I.E” last year, shines the spotlight on other members as well. It carries two tracks each performed solely by two members; “Milk” by Hani and “Velvet” by LE.Hani’s development as a vocalist stands out in what is described as an urban R&B song.“Before, I had lots of thoughts when I recorded songs. But for the first time, I let myself go without any intent or thought. Maybe that’s what’s changed,” she said.The EP’s “main track” -- referring in Korea to a song from a record that an artist focuses mostly on -- “Night Rather Than Day” marks something of a departure from EXID’s past songs that focused on the group‘s sex appeal.According to Hyelin, the “up-tempo R&B song with a vintage sound” sings about nights being more relaxing and overall better than the hectic daytime.Jeonghwa said the song was chosen as the main track at the last minute after Solji’s medical issues.“The old song I think would be better off when sung by all five of us. It will be released when Solji returns.While “Night Rather Than Day” failed to make an immediate impact upon its release -- notching only No.79 on the Melon chart at the time of the press event -- it rose gradually over time. On Tuesday morning, it ranked No.16 on Melon, No.5 on Genie and No.20 on Mnet chart.The group has a history of late recognition. Its 2014 single “Up&Down” initially tanked at the charts, but came back to become its greatest hit to date.“We’re not too obsessed with the rankings. If we enjoy music as we’ve always done, people will notice,” Hyelin said.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)