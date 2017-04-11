Google's investment 'not decided': LG Display

LG Display Co. said Tuesday that nothing has been decided on the latest rumor in the market surrounding US Internet giant Google Inc.'s potential investment in the company.





(Yonhap)

Through a regulatory filing requested by the Korea Exchange, the main bourse operator, LG Display said nothing has been concluded on the matter just saying that various clients have been taking a closer look at the global market for flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products.Industry sources said Monday that Google is willing to make an investment totaling some 1 trillion won ($875 million) in LG Display's flexible OLED panels. (Yonhap)