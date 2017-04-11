Korea first to use graphene to make OLED panel

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

Google's investment 'not decided': LG Display

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-11 10:13
Updated : 2017-04-11 10:37

LG Display Co. said Tuesday that nothing has been decided on the latest rumor in the market surrounding US Internet giant Google Inc.'s potential investment in the company.

(Yonhap)

Through a regulatory filing requested by the Korea Exchange, the main bourse operator, LG Display said nothing has been concluded on the matter just saying that various clients have been taking a closer look at the global market for flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products.

Industry sources said Monday that Google is willing to make an investment totaling some 1 trillion won ($875 million) in LG Display's flexible OLED panels. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]