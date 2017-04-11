LG OLED TV rated as 'Best Overall 4K TV' by Consumer Reports

An LG Electronics Inc.'s organic light-emitting diode (OLED) television has been chosen as the best 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) television, a US consumer agency said Tuesday.



The LG OLED65G6P, a 65-inch 4K OLED UHD TV in LG's flagship Signature G6 series "has excellent high-definition picture and excellent UHD performance, and like all OLED TVs, it has an unlimited viewing angle," Consumer Reports said on its website in designating the product as the "Best Overall 4K TV."





A file photo of LG Electronics Inc.'s OLED TV. (Yonhap)

The nonprofit product-grading organization also cited "very good sound, thanks to the sound bar-style speaker system integrated into the stand.""Like all of LG's OLED and top-tier LCD sets, it supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) technology and is capable of reproducing a wider range of colors than regular sets," it said.Consumer Reports has also selected the "LG OLED55E6P" model as the "Best 55-Inch Set."Samsung Electronics Co.'s 65-inch QN65Q7F has been chosen as the "Best TV for Sound and Colors.""The 4K UHD TV in the company's entry-level series of QLED TVs for 2017 delivers excellent high-definition picture quality and excellent UHD performance," it said. "It can deliver a very effective HDR performance -- it supports just the HDR10 format, though -- and it has an extended range of rich, vibrant colors.This is a flat-screen model; those enamored with curved screens should consider the similar QN55Q7C model. Both feature Samsung's updated Tizen smart TV platform." (Yonhap)