Korean shares open nearly flat on geopolitical concerns

South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Tuesday as investors remained concerned over the rising speculation that Pyongyang may stage another nuclear test in the near future.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 1.82 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,131.50 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Carmakers were major losers, with Hyundai Motor decreasing 1.37 percent and its autoparts arm moving down 0.9 percent. Kia Motors plunged 0.84 percent.



Steelmakers, on the other hand, gained ground, with POSCO advancing 1.1 percent and Korea Zinc adding 0.49 percent. Hyundai Steel increased 0.89 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,141.50 won against the US dollar, up 0.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)