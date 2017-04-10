Record overseas Koreans to vote in presidential election

A record number of overseas South Korean nationals will take part in the country's upcoming presidential election, the election watchdog said Monday.



According to the National Election Commission, a total of 294,633 overseas voters have signed up for the May 9 election.





A number of expat South Koreans visit the South Korean consulate in Los Angeles on March 30, 2017 (US time), the last day of voter registration for overseas South Koreans in South Korea's upcoming presidential election. (Yonhap)

Registration for overseas voters ended March 30. The number includes 247,336 people who will cast absentee votes due to their temporary stay in overseas countries.The total number marks a 32.5-percent spike from 222,389 who had registered for the last presidential election held in 2012. It accounts for 14.9 percent of some 1.97 million South Korean nationals staying overseas, NEC said in a press release.All 1.97 million overseas South Koreans are allowed to take part in presidential polls here, while only those with a permanent address here are allowed to take part in parliamentary elections.Overseas voters will cast their ballots in their host countries between April 25 and April 30. Their ballots will then be shipped to South Korea by May 9 for counting that will begin immediately after voting ends at 8 p.m. the same day.Out of those who have registered to vote in the upcoming election, 68,244 will do so in the United States, 43,912 in China and 38,009 in Japan, the NEC said. (Yonhap)