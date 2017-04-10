Winner among Apple Music’s ‘Best of Week’

|Winner (YG Entertainment)
The list compiles popular songs across the globe, selected by Apple Music’s editors. Among the songs on the latest list were “Last Day Live” by the Chainsmokers and “Galway Girl” by Ed Sheeran.
Winner last week unveiled its single album “Fate Number For,” which topped iTunes album charts in 21 regions around the world soon after its release. It marked the group’s first release since Nam Tae-hyun left the band for health reasons.
“Really Really” was jointly written by Kang Seung-yon, Lee Seung-hoon and Song Min-ho.
The band, consisting of Kang, Lee, Song and Kim Jin-woo, was formed in 2013 through reality TV show “Who is Next.” The band officially debuted in August of the following year with its first studio album “2014 S/S.”
