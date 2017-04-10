Incheon Airport aims to attract Indian travelers

Prosecutors expected to wrap up Park's investigation this week

Published : 2017-04-10 15:47
Updated : 2017-04-10 17:57

Incheon International Airport Corp. agreed to partner with New Delhi-based global leisure travel company TUI India to draw more travelers from India, the state-run operator said Monday.

On Saturday, IIAC signed a memorandum of understanding with TUI India in a bid to seek partnership to discover demands for layovers.

IIAC and TUI India pledged to develop and promote new tourism packages that include layover at the Korea’s largest international airport. 

Participants, including Incheon International Airport Corp. Chief Executive Chung Il-young (fourth from left) and officials from Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, pose for a photo while signing a memorandum of understanding in New Delhi, India, Saturday. (IIAC)
IIAC sees the opportunity as a breakthrough to overcome fallout from China’s reported travel ban against its nationals from visiting Korea fueled by Seoul’s decision to deploy the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system.

Incheon Airport saw a rise of 14 percent, or 21,195, on-year in the number of passengers from India in 2016. The surge came in sync with the increase in direct routes between Incheon and New Delhi, from six to 15, in the same year.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)

