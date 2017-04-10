Prosecutors expected to wrap up Park's investigation this week

BTS tops brand value for five consecutive months

Published : 2017-04-10 17:08
Updated : 2017-04-10 18:17

Bangtan Boys, or BTS, has been ranked as the boy band with the highest brand value for the fifth consecutive month.

The Korea Reputation Center analyzed over 39 million pieces of data on 43 Korean boy bands between March 7 and April 8 and the result showed BTS receiving the highest consumer participation although the amount of its big data decreased by 5.48 percent compared the previous month.

Korean boy band BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
“The amount of big data decreased for BTS but its music source data drew consumers’ participation,” Koo Chang-hwan, the head of Korea Reputation Center, said.

Highlight debuted in second place and EXO came in at No. 3. Other mentions on the list included Seventeen, BTOB, NU’EST and Big Bang.

Released each month, the brand value ranking is based on participation, communication, media and community indices.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

