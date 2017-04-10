BTS tops brand value for five consecutive months

The Korea Reputation Center analyzed over 39 million pieces of data on 43 Korean boy bands between March 7 and April 8 and the result showed BTS receiving the highest consumer participation although the amount of its big data decreased by 5.48 percent compared the previous month.
|Korean boy band BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
Highlight debuted in second place and EXO came in at No. 3. Other mentions on the list included Seventeen, BTOB, NU’EST and Big Bang.
Released each month, the brand value ranking is based on participation, communication, media and community indices.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)