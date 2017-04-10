Local currency weakens amid growing security tension

Maker of ‘da Vinci’ surgical robot to open center in Seoul

Intuitive Surgical, the world’s top surgical robot maker best known for its “da Vinci” robotic surgical system, will open a new surgical innovation and training center at the Sangam Digital Media City cluster in northeastern Seoul.

The news was announced Monday by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, which has designated the upcoming center as the city’s first-ever service-type foreign investment institution.

A robot-assisted surgical system at a local hospital (Yonhap)

Seoul City and Intuitive Surgical have also signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to expand Korea’s surgical robot training programs by building and operating the new center.

Under the deal, Intuitive Surgical will invest $8.82 million over the next three years toward constructing the center which will train local and international medical staff on how to conduct minimally invasive robot-assisted surgeries.

In addition, the US-based medical device company has pledged to train and hire at least 60 local professionals specializing in high-tech medical devices over the next five years, Seoul City said.

“Seoul is a city home to a globally competitive biotech and medical industry. We expect Intuitive Surgical’s new center to make a significant contribution to the expansion of our advanced medical device sector,” said Seo Dong-rok, director of Seoul City’s economic planning division.

By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)

