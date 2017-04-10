China's nuke envoy embarks on S. Korea trip to discuss N. Korea issue

China's top nuclear envoy arrived in Seoul on Monday to discuss the growing threats from North Korea's missile and nuclear capabilities.



Wu Dawei landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, for a four- or five-day trip. Upon arrival, he didn't respond to reporters asking for comments, only saying, "Thank you."





He is scheduled to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart Kim Hong-kyun in the afternoon followed by a meeting over dinner.They last met in Beijing in December.The Seoul meeting is also expected to provide a chance for the Seoul government to listen to China's take on the outcome of the recent summit talks between the United States and China, the decision by Seoul and Washington to deploy a Terminal High Attitude Area Defense system in South Korea and concerns over North Korea's possible additional provocations, among other things.Tensions are running high amid speculation that the North might carry out an additional nuclear test or a long-range missile launch this month, which experts say is filled with big events for Pyongyang to celebrate.During his stay, Wu also plans to meet major presidential candidates or their campaign officials to exchange views on key diplomatic issues concerning the two countries ahead of the May 9 election. (Yonhap)