Hyundai Motor tops auto sales in Peru in Feb.

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, topped the list of auto sales in Peru, in February, aided by a sharp rise in demand for small passenger vehicles, industry data showed on Monday.



According to the data compiled by the the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, Hyundai Motor sold a total of 2,348 units in the Latin American nation in February, followed by Japanese rival Toyota Corp.'s 2,253 units.



(Yonhap)

In October last year, Hyundai Motor also clinched the top slot in the Peruvian auto market with 2,964 units sold, the data showed.But Toyota led the Peruvian auto market in the first two months of the year by selling a total of 4,661 units.When combined with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors Corp.'s sales, Hyundai Motor, however, was the top seller with 8,071 units, the latest data showed. (Yonhap)