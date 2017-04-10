Junggigo to release solo album

Album art teasing Junggigo’s April 20 release (Starship Entertainment)

Hip-hop musician Junggigo, who has collaborated with K-pop’s trendiest artists, will be releasing his first solo LP on April 20.“Junggigo will kick off his official activities with a media showcase at the Hyundai Card Understage in Itaewon on April 20,” Starship Entertainment, Junggigo’s label, said Monday.Junggigo revealed the cover art for the album, titled “Across the Universe,” on Sunday.The 36-year-old singer-producer recently released “Let me Love You” with boy band EXO’s Chanyeol.Since his debut in 2002, Junggigo, whose real name is Go Jung-gi, has been collaborating with renowned local hip-hop musicians, such as Defcon, The Quiett, Epik High, Mad Clown and Dok2.His breakthrough came in 2014 with “Some,” which was a collaboration with K-pop star Soyoo. The song swept music charts upon its release in February that year.