LG Electronics tops global market for 21:9 monitors

South Korea's No. 2 tech giant LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it remained the No. 1 player in the global market for monitors with an aspect ratio of 21:9 last year.



Citing the data compiled by industry tracker IDC, the company said its global market share among panel manufacturers was estimated at 67 percent in 2016. It marks the fourth-consecutive year for the South Korean company to lead the sector.





Models pose with the LG UltraWide Monitor in this photo released by LG Electronics Inc. on April 10, 2017. (Yonhap)

The combined demand for 21:9-ratio monitors around the globe came to 900,000 units in 2016, up 60 percent on-year."The (market for) 21:9-ratio panels have been expanding quickly, emerging as a new growth engine for the monitor market, which has become stagnant," the company said in a release.LG first entered the market in the first quarter of 2013, when the company introduced the LG UltraWide Monitor. (Yonhap)