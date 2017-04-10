Galaxy S8 to come with Korean-made document-editing app

Hancom Inc., a South Korean software maker, said Monday that Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8, will come with its office application that's compatible with Microsoft Office files.



The South Korean developer said the application will be on the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus that will be sold in the United States.





Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S8 is displayed at a shop in Seoul on April 9, 2017. (Yonhap)

The app, Hancom Office S, allows users to edit not only PDF files but also those made in MS Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint.Users can also utilize DeX (Desktop Extension), which allows users to utilize the Galaxy S8 smartphone like a personal computer.The app is expected to help Hancom expand its global presence, an official from the company said. (Yonhap)