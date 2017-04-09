[Health-tech Korea] 3billion aims to offer affordable DNA screening service for rare disease patients

The Korea Herald is publishing a series of articles highlighting South Korea’s promising startups in the emerging sectors of digital health care and next-generation medical devices. This is the seventh installment. – Ed.





At age 4, an American toddler named Nicholas Volker was dying.



Since he was born, the boy had suffered from an unknown disease that caused holes to continually form in his abdomen. Yet, no treatment, whether it be chemotherapy, antibiotics or new forms of medicine, seemed to be effective.



In 2010, doctors at the Medical College of Wisconsin decided to try something that was only beginning to take shape in the medical world -- DNA sequencing. Through it, they discovered a genetic mutation of the XIAP gene in the boy, a finding that led him to receive a lifesaving bone marrow transplant.



Volker’s case marked the first-ever concrete example of how genome analysis could be used to find a potential cure for patients with rare undiagnosed diseases and disorders.



A Seoul-based startup, 3billion, has set out solve more cases like Volker’s by providing full DNA sequencing services at affordable prices.



“Since more than 80 percent of rare diseases have genetic origins, one’s genome holds answers to many questions regarding a patient’s condition,” Keum Chang-won, CEO of 3billion told The Korea Herald.



“Volker’s case showed that DNA sequencing can be instrumental in treating rare, undiagnosed diseases. Once doctors can pinpoint the genetic problem, they could start to develop a workable treatment plan,” said Keum who translated a book on Volker‘s case titled “One in a Million.”





Keum Chang-won, CEO of 3billion (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

3billion`s saliva testing kit (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)