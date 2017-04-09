Veteran actress Kim Young-ae dies of pancreatic cancer

Actress Kim Young-ae (Yonhap)

Veteran actress Kim Young-ae died Sunday from pancreatic cancer, according to her agency, Starvillage Entertainment. She was 65.Kim starred in KBS2’s “The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop,” which ended its 54-episode run in February. She appeared on the originally planned 50 episodes before opting out of the extra four episodes due to her failing health.She showed her strong will, tenacity and passion for acting by participating in filming the weekend series even after she had to be hospitalized in the last four months of filming.The actress underwent pancreatic cancer surgery in 2012 and returned to the big screen, starring in the courtroom drama film “The Attorney.”“She was again diagnosed with cancer, not long after she started filming ‘The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop,’” her agency said.Due to the popularity of the TV drama, “The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop” was extended by four more episodes, but as Kim did not appear in the final episodes, viewers showed concerned for her health.Kim began her TV career in MBC’s 880-episode drama “Inspector Chief” in March 1971.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)