2PM to resume ‘6Nights’ concerts with Jun. K

Boy band 2PM (JYP Entertainment)

2PM’s “6Nights” concert poster from February (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop boy band 2PM will resume concerts in June with Jun. K, as he has quickly been recovering from injuries, according to the group’s agency.“All six members (of 2PM) will perform six ‘6Nights’ concerts from June 2-4 and June 9-11,” JYP Entertainment said in a statement.The “6Nights” concert series kicked off on Feb. 24. The concerts were set to take place at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul’s Olympic Park Feb. 24-26 and March 3-5.The idol band, however, had to cancel the remaining concerts after Jun. K fell off a moving vehicle while singing on the stage on Feb. 26. He fractured his right elbow and right ring finger. The artist underwent surgery and has been in recovery since then.The concerts are to take place at Hwajung Stadium at Korea University in Seoul. Tickets will be available on Interpark’s website for fan club members on April 24, with normal ticket sales to begin on April 27.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)