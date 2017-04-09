Hyundai, Kia expanding share in US hybrid car market

Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. are expanding their presence in the hybrid vehicle market in the United States, backed by brisk sales of their latest sports utility vehicle models, data showed Sunday.



The South Korean automobile companies sold a combined 4,358 hybrid vehicles in world's largest economy last month, up 87.8 percent from a year earlier, according to US online market tracker HybridCars.com





(Yonhap)

Their share in the US hybrid vehicles market rose to 13.7 percent during the month from 7-8 percent on an annual basis last year.Kia sold some 2,704 units of its SUV hybrid Niro. It was the fourth best-selling hybrid model in February after it appeared at the Super Bowl ads.Hyundai shipped 1,082 units of Sonata hybrids and some 327 units of Ioniq, the plug-in hybrid hatchback.The sales of hybrid vehicles in the United States came to 32,012 units last month, up 11.3 percent from the previous year, according to the online site. (Yonhap)