Ahn affirms commitment to Korea-US agreement on missile shield deployment

Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential nominee for the center-left People's Party, reaffirmed on Sunday he will respect the agreement to deploy a US missile defense system to South Korea.



The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery has emerged as a key theme for the May 9 presidential election as parties are divided over whether to implement the plan in the face of China's vehement opposition and economic retaliation.





Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential nominee for the center-left People's Party (Yonhap)

"A president has the responsibility to take over an agreement signed between states," he said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency.Ahn initially opposed the deployment and is still critical of the way the former President Park Geun-hye implemented it, bypassing consultations with the neighboring country. He said the diplomatic blunder resulted in immense losses to national interests."At a time the deployment is under way, it would not be a responsible attitude for a presidential aspirant to oppose it and promise to cancel it if elected," he said.He added the issue should be approached in light of alliance trust between South Korea and the United States."More fundamentally, when we are at odds with the United States over the issue of THAAD and the alliance is cracked, we could not resolve the critical issue of North Korea's nuclear problems," he said."We have to closely consult with the Trump administration and to that end it is important to maintain trusting relations." (Yonhap)