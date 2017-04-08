Hwang, Trump hold phone talks over NK nukes after US-China summit

South Korea's acting leader Hwang Kyo-ahn on Saturday held phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump over North Korea's nuclear issue after the first summit between the leaders of the U.S. and China, his office said.



During the summit, Trump held an in-depth discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping over North Korea's nuclear issue and responses and also delivered Washington's stance over the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system in South Korea, according to Hwang's office.



The phone talks came after Trump and Xi agreed Friday to work closely together to convince North Korea to curb its nuclear program in their first summit. (Yonhap)