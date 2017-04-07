[Behind the Wheel] New Bolt EV pleasantly fast, redefines eco-driving

General Motors' Bolt EV (GM Korea)

The interior of new Bolt EV (GM Korea)

General Motor’s latest Bolt EV compact electric car has finally made its way to the domestic market, looking to push the envelope in the country’s already vastly growing green car market.Last week, members of the media were given the opportunity to take the new Bolt EV for a spin on the roads of Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.One of the vehicle’s biggest highlights other than its emissions-free features is its driving range of 383 kilometers on a single charge, the first of its kind to be introduced in the domestic market.And with a driving range that is more than double that of some of its competitors -- even outpacing Tesla’s Model S 90D, which also recently made its debut in Korea -- the Bolt EV’s single-charge range alone is already a milestone in the green car industry.However, while the vehicle’s driving range is undoubtedly impressive, its speed capabilities deserve more attention.On the outside the EV looks like an ordinary compact car. But while there is not much to rave about the vehicle in terms of exterior design, the mechanics of the vehicle are anything but ordinary.Some argue that one of the biggest downfalls of owning an electric vehicle is the lack of power. Many electric vehicles downplay their horsepower and speed capacity and focus more on range or design. But the Bolt can go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in seven seconds and comes with 36.7 kilogram-meters of torque to boot -- a much-welcomed jolt of power rarely seen in a compact electric vehicle.Despite its commendable horsepower for such a petite car, the Bolt is virtually silent. Maybe too silent.While there is a certain tranquil joy in driving a noiseless car, without the roar of an engine to indicate a shift in speed, drivers must pay more attention to the speedometer than usual.The new Bolt also features an innovative one-pedal driving that enables the vehicle to slow down and come to a complete stop without tapping on the brakes, making being stuck on congested roads less of a leg workout.

However, as pleasant as driving GM’s new EV was, locals may have to wait longer than expected to own their own Bolt. The company’s lot of 400 Bolt cars sold out in less two hours after preorders began on March 17. According to GM officials, global supplies of the Bolt are limited due to high demand, therefore the domestic market is unlikely to welcome a new shipment of vehicles until next year.



The vehicle has a starting price of 47.79 million won ($42,722), however with government subsidies, the price gets cut to less than 30 million won making it one of the most affordable green cars available in the Korean market.



The Korea Herald rating (out of 5 stars):

Design: 3 stars

Safety: 4 stars

Driving Range: 5 stars

Price: 5 stars

Overall: 17/20



By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)