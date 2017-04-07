[Graphic News] Italy named healthiest country in world

Italy has been ranked the healthiest country in the world according to the Bloomberg Global Health Index of 163 countries.Iceland, Switzerland, Singapore and Australia rounded out the top five healthiest countries in the index. South Korea placed No. 24, with a health grade of 82.06 out of 100 points.Each country in the index was graded based on variables such as life expectancy, causes of death and health risks ranging from high blood pressure and tobacco use to malnutrition and the availability of clean water.