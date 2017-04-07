North Korea holds ‘research seminar’ on Kim Jong-un’s feats

At the seminar, senior officials of the Workers’ Party and agencies in charge of administrative, labor, science, education, publishing and other affairs took part and introduced research papers on the feats Kim has accomplished since he took power in late 2011, the official Korean Central News Agency said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)
The event was seen as part of the communist state’s campaign to idolize Kim ahead of the fifth anniversary of his induction as the party’s first secretary and chief of the National Defense Commission.
“(Kim) has transformed our republic into a nuclear power of the East and an international military power,” Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil-song was quoted as saying at the seminar.
“By having (Kim) at the highest level of our revolution ... we have secured a massive historic event to build our homeland as a top country in the world,” said Choe Thae-bok, a vice president of the party’s Central Committee.
By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)